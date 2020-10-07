GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A mask mandate goes into effect in Gaffney today and many people say they are unhappy about it, including the mayor.
Face coverings will now be required for customers and employees at stores and restaurants. City council passed the ordinance 4-3 at a meeting last night.
Mayor Dr. Randy Moss was one of the voters against the mandate. The medical doctor, who has treated COVID-19 patients, said the citizens he's talked to are against it.
"They do not want this," Moss told FOX Carolina shortly before signing the ordinance into effect.
People could face a $25 fine for not wearing a mask, according to the ordinance. However, Moss said that will be almost impossible to enforce because they don't have the resources.
Moss said officers will look for people not wearing a mask, but they will follow up on any complaints.
"The biggest thing will be if a store owner or a restaurant owner calls the officer, they will respond and they will follow the law," Moss said.
The mayor said people should still follow the ordinance and be smart about social distancing, but he wants it to be up to the citizen which precautions they will take.
"[COVID-19 is] very real. It is dangerous, but, again, I don't want to infringe on people's rights," Moss said.
The mask mandate is set to be in effect through March 2021.
