GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- You might want to check your bank account. Most Americans are expected to receive the third round of stimulus checks through direct deposit today.
A survey form the U.S. Census Bureau shows more than a quarter of South Carolinians who got their stimulus checks early have already spent most of it, which could be up to $1,400 per person.
At the Pot Belly Deli in Clemson several customers told us they plan to do the same, focusing on small businesses.
"Anything I can do for local businesses, that's what I try to do," said Will Gysin.
Bob Courtright said he'll be waiting a little longer for the money, he's getting a check in the mail, but he'll be spending it on home improvements once it arrives.
"Helping local businesses is very important," he said. "That money trickles down to other folks."
Pot Belly Deli owner Geoffrey Rauch said the last year has been rough.
"I look at the checking account at night and in the morning and that determines whether we're going to be open," he told us.
While he's happy to have customers with extra spending money, Rauch said the federal aid is causing a bigger problem for him.
"We cannot get people to work," he said. "Our hours would have been longer this whole time had we been able to staff it."
Rauch saidd he can't compete with the supplemented unemployment benefits or the boost from stimulus payments so positions are going unfilled.
We crunched the numbers and found a person receiving full unemployment benefits in South Carolina could get $620 a week.
"It's not helping get people back to work," Rauch said.
So while Rauch's customers are excited about the checks, the business owner said he sees a different reason to be hopeful.
"Somebody told me about two weeks ago, 'I think there's light at the end of the tunnel with this vaccine.' I'm going to run with that," he said.
