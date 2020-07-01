LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Concerns swirling around COVID-19 have put some plans for the 4th of July on hold, but the town of Liberty is still moving forward with its festivities.
Last year, 5,000 people took in the celebration, and mayor Brian Petersen says they're hoping to make this year even better, all while following recommendations from health officials, albeit without a mask requirement.
“We believe if we’re taking all the prescribed methodologies to hand to protect our citizens the best that we can, and there’s also the freedom of choice and that’s why we all live in America is, we do get to make choices,” Petersen told us.
Signs will be posted throughout the Liberty Athletic Complex detailing COVID-19 recommendations and urging for people to practice physical distancing. The town will also pass out 2,500 free masks, and touchless hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout. Gloves will also be provided and required for certain activities.
"We will make sure that the right thing is being done to protect our citizens here,” Petersen said.
The celebration is on Saturday, July 4, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
