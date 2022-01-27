HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Thousands of free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests have been given to community agencies in Henderson County, according to the Henderson County Department of Public Health.
The department, along with the Department of Social Services and Emergency Management, got 22,000 N95 masks from the North Carolina Department of health and Human Services.
The county agencies were tasked with creating a plan to distribute the N95’s, which included detention facilities and agencies who help the homeless.
A plan was also created to target agencies who help populations with the highest needs. The county reached out to community organizations to gauge interest on which agencies would be interested in receiving an allocation of respirators.
All N95’s have now been assigned to agencies and more than half have been distributed, which also included information on their proper use.
The county also got 4,400 at-home tests from the state’s Department of health and Human Services to distribute.
“We believe this plan targeted some of the highest needs in the jurisdiction for protection and we will continue to explore additional resources,” said Health Director Steve Smith.
Below is the list of agencies who received respirators and/or tests:
- Blue Ridge Community College
- Calvary Food Pantry
- Children & Family Resource Center
- Council on Aging
- Crossnore Communities for Children
- FernLeaf Community Charter School
- Henderson County Department of Social Services
- Henderson County Detention Center
- Henderson County Public Schools
- Hendersonville Rescue Mission
- Hickory Nut Gorge Outreach
- Hope Coalition
- Interfaith Assistance Ministry
- Institute for Preventative Healthcare and Advocacy
- Only Hope WNC
- Pan de Vida Food Pantry
- Safelight
- Smart Start Partnership for Children
- The Housing Assistance Corporation
- The Mountain Community School
- The Salvation Army
- Thrive
- True Ridge
- UNETE Inc.
- WNC Source (Formerly WCCA)
