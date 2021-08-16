GREENVILLE, (FOX Carolina)- Union County High School, Landrum High School and Walhalla High School have announced that they have canceled games that were scheduled to be played Friday.
Landrum was scheduled to play Buford High School, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within Landrum's team.
According to officials with Walhalla High School, the entire team is in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. Walhalla was scheduled to play against West-Oak High School.
Union County's game against Chester High School was canceled due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team, according to a release from Union County Schools posted on Facebook.
Union County Schools say that the decision to cancel the game was made due to the limited amount of available players. Union County practice will resume on Wednesday, according to the release.
