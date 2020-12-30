CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Clemson's key coaches will not be going to the Big Easy on New Year's Day as the Tigers play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
In an announcement released Wednesday afternoon, Clemson Athletics announced that offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott would be unavailable January 1 due to COVID-19 protocols, and is not traveling with the team. While the department did not specify if Elliott had tested positive for the virus, they did confirm they were adhering to current public health protocols.
The announcement comes just two days before the bowl, in which the Tigers will face the Ohio State Buckeyes. It's also an announcement that affects the Tigers' offensive line in a more public manner; earlier in the season, star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 and had to sit out two games, including the one that saw the Tigers' only loss in the regular season against Notre Dame.
The Tigers, however, got their revenge against the Fighting Irish to claim the ACC conference championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.