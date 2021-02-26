HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -- Small business owners say North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's latest executive order is like a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel.
It goes into effect today at 5 p.m. and lifts the 10 p.m. curfew, extends hours for certain businesses and increases indoor seating capacities.
"I think it’s going in the right direction. I really do," said Mountain Deli manager Jerry Fitzgerald.
He said he hopes the governor's order sends a message to customers that it's safe to come out.
“We have a lot of regulars that we don’t see as often just because of that comfort level, but I feel like hopefully this will get them to come out just a little bit more," Fitzgerald said.
The order also allows alcohol sales until 11 p.m. -- two hours after the current 9 p.m. last call.
“My ordering was cut in half just from those two hours," said The Dugout manager Sam Hare.
He said his sports bar got used to the 11 p.m. closing time that was implemented last summer. He's happy to see it back.
"We have 30 taps so we can order more beers and have more available because we have the demand coming in for it," he said.
The sports bar tried to host their annual Super Bowl party, but Hare said there was very little interest. The curfew meant people would have to leave before the game was done.
“I would think if we could go back to normal by mid-spring it would be wonderful," Hare said.
Fitzgerald doesn't see change coming that fast. He predicts masks will be required through the end of the year, but said he's hopeful for the local businesses because the governor's order comes ahead of tourist season.
"I think everybody should come out, say hi to them, spend some money and just come around," Fitzgerald said.
Cooper says tighter restrictions could be back and is urging people to continue wearing a mask, social distancing and washing their hands.
