Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
- Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes, Freeman Stoddard
TODAY: Spearman visiting COVID-19 testing site at Fountain Inn High School
- Grace Runkel
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) -- State Superintendent Molly Spearman is preparing to tour an Upstate school's COVID-19 testing site along with one of DHEC's top doctors later today.
MAKO Medical currently administers PCR testing for schools in Greenville, Oconee, Spartanburg, Greenwood, York and Cherokee counties. If someone receives a negative result from a PCR test they can come out of quarantine immediately on the eighth day, rather than waiting until the 11th.
Spearman's visit begins at 10:30 a.m. at Fountain Inn High School. MAKO has set up a testing site in the student parking lot. It's one of three the district is offering students and employees.
DHEC's public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler will join Spearman, alongside Greenville County Schools superintendent Burke Royster and a representative from MAKO.
About 1,200 students and staff members have been able to return to school in Greenville County early thanks to the PCR testing, according to district spokesperson Tim Waller.
Most Popular Stories
Man selling catalytic converter online left a bag of meth on coffee table in the picture's background, sheriff's office says
- By Raja Razek, CNN
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.