State Superintendent Molly Spearman is preparing to tour an Upstate school's COVID-19 testing site along with one of DHEC's top doctors later today.

MAKO Medical currently administers PCR testing for schools in Greenville, Oconee, Spartanburg, Greenwood, York and Cherokee counties. If someone receives a negative result from a PCR test they can come out of quarantine immediately on the eighth day, rather than waiting until the 11th. 
 
Spearman's visit begins at 10:30 a.m. at Fountain Inn High School. MAKO has set up a testing site in the student parking lot. It's one of three the district is offering students and employees.
 
DHEC's public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler will join Spearman, alongside Greenville County Schools superintendent Burke Royster and a representative from MAKO. 
 
About 1,200 students and staff members have been able to return to school in Greenville County early thanks to the PCR testing, according to district spokesperson Tim Waller. 

