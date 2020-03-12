GENERIC - Carolina Panthers.png

(file photo | FOX Carolina)

CHARLOTTE (FOX Carolina) - Tepper Sports & Entertainment is limiting travel for the Carolina Panthers' coaches along with scouts until further notice.

In a statement posted by the Panthers on twitter, the restrictions are a response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, across the country. Additionally, TSE staff have been ordered to work from home.

TSE and the Panthers say they're still preparing for the upcoming NFL year and will continue to monitor developments as needed.

