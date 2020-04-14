TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Travelers Rest is teaming up with a local company to give out thousands of free masks to help protect people from the coronavirus.
The first giveaway was this morning at Trailblazer Park Pavilion. Firefighters, police and Travelers Rest mayor Brandy Amidon handed out 1,000 masks in about an hour.
"I think there's a peace and calm just knowing you know somebody's looking out for you and taking care of you, so if we can provide that today that's great," Amidon said.
The city will hand out another 1,000 masks on April 15 and again on April 16. People will drive up to the Trailblazer Park Pavilion from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. each day and collect up to 10 masks per car.
Amidon said the giveaway wouldn't be possible without the help of a longtime Travelers Rest company: Paper Cutters Inc.
"Paper Cutters has been around in Travelers rest for over 40 years and they're just good, good people," Amidon said.
Paper Cutters usually creates packaging, but since the pandemic hit they've gotten a crash course in creating personal protective equipment.
MORE: Greenville Co. company pivots to produce face masks for local hospitals
Their latest creation are cardboard origami masks.
"We're sending them all over," said Paper Cutters director of business development Ivan Mathena.
Mathena said his company plans on creating 20,000, with some going to the Greenville Housing Authority, United Way and the Air Force.
"We got the ability to do it and the more masks we get into circulation the less of a strain there is on the medical masks that are needed by the frontline," Mathena said.
All you need to complete the mask are rubber bands and staples or tape. Officials are handing out instructions at the mask drive thru.
The masks can be disinfected with spray or wipes and reused.
"My hope is when this is done, it's those stories that kind of bring us back toughest and foster that sense of community that Travelers Rest is all about," Amidon said.
Mathena is working extra long hours at Paper Cutters to make as many masks as possible. He said the work is "absolutely nonstop," but said that's a good thing.
But as he puts in the extra hours at the work, Mathena said there's one thing on his mind.
"I've been quarantined from my son for about a month now," Mathena said. "I miss him. I get to see him through FaceTime."
Mathena said because he is still working, he doesn't want to take the risk of getting his son sick. He knows it's something many others are going through too.
"The sooner that we can all work together to contain this, the better," Mathena said.
In the meantime, Mathena said he's going to keep doing everything he cane to help. At Tuesday's mask pickup, he said it was inspiring to see people come work together to put on the event.
"They're pulling together and doing things that keep the community together. It's pretty neat to see," Mathena said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.