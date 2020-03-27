(FOX Carolina) - Tropical Smoothie Cafe says their restaurants will be donating 100,000 smoothies at locations across the country to healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, which are currently facing unprecedented hardship," said CEO Charles Watson. "Our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can. The 100K smoothie giveaway is a simple, but impactful example of one way we can show our gratitude and bring a smile to their face – one sip at a time."
The chain of restaurants has more than 830 locations nationwide, including those in the Upstate of South Carolina and western North Carolina.
