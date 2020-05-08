ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Smoothie Cafe says in the wake of donating hundreds of thousands of smoothies to frontline heroes fighting COVID-19, they now want to give 1 million smoothies to customers for free, and it's all to spread a little joy around.
“We were humbled by the incredible response to the 200,000 smoothies our franchisees donated to frontline heroes nationwide,” said Charles Watson, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC CEO. “The smiles we saw and stories we heard inspired us to think bigger and explore how we could do even more to support the communities we serve. Our guests have always told us our smoothies provide a refreshing, momentary escape and we figured everyone could use a little escape right now. So, we decided to extend our smoothie giveaway to everyone in America by offering 1,000,000 free smoothies.”
Along with the smoothies, the company has pledged $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund once all 1 million smoothies are given away, all in support of National Nurses Appreciation Month in May.
“The support Tropical Smoothie Cafe already gave to nurses and other healthcare professionals is tremendous. We appreciate them doing even more by giving away 1 million smoothies and making a generous donation to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses,” said Kate Judge, executive director, American Nurses Foundation. “Their donation will help the Foundation support critical areas where frontline nurses need immediate and ongoing support like mental wellness, direct financial assistance and national advocacy.”
To claim your free smoothie, you'll need to order it online. Visit this website to sign up and receive a one-time promo code to use when ordering online to get your free smoothie. Place the order, then go pick it up at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe you placed the order with. You won't be able to place the order in-person in order to keep other guests and crew members safe.
