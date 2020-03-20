(FOX Carolina) -- A trucker group called the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents over 160,000 professionals in the country, has sent a letter of concern to POTUS, Congress, HHS, DOT and other federal officials.
In the letter, the association expresses concern in keeping the nation supplied during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as steps that federal officials can take to help remedy them.
"Truckers are a vital component of the supply chain, hauling loads that help keep hospitals prepared, manufacturers productive and grocery stores stocked.
Unfortunately, our members are encountering many challenges that unnecessarily slow the movement of goods, limit the effectiveness of response efforts and jeopardize their personal health and safety." President and CEO Todd Spencer wrote.
The full letter can be found here.
