COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that the Trump administration will send 1,550,500  Abbot BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests to South Carolina. 

According to a release from HHS, the tests will be able to diagnose the coronavirus within fifteen minutes. 

The release states that the tests will be distributed at the discretion of Governor McMaster for K-12 students, teachers, nursing home staff and patients, higher education, critical infrastructure, and first responders among others. 

According to HHS, 379,000 tests have already been shipped to nursing homes, assisted living facilities and historically black colleges and universities in the state, bringing the total number of BinaxNOW tests sent to the state to 756,000. 

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD expressed his thoughts in the release. 

“Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”

