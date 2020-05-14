MILL SPRING, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tryon Resort and the Tryon International Equestrian Center will re-open with limited operations at the end of the month.
Starting May 27, 2020, the resort and center will start opening back up with restriction; onsite lodging, shopping and carry-out food service will resume then. Horse show competitions will open for competitors, their families, and staff only, starting with the Tryon Spring 6 running from June 3 through 7. The equestrian center has also implemented stringent guidelines to alleviate the potential impact of COVID-19, and the remaining 2020 schedule will follow recommended opening protocols as outlined by the government. All guests will be required to wear cloth masks and practice social distancing. The center notes these protocols will be strictly enforced.
All upcoming horse shows will be closed to the public until further notice. Saturday Night Lights is also cancelled through the end of summer, but Tryon hopes to bring it back for the fall competition series pending state requirements.
