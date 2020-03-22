BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) says they've identified three cases of novel coronavirus 2019 in their residents, and an additional case among someone who traveled to the area.
On March 22, health officials say there were two additional cases among residents in the county - bringing the total to three.
Health officials first announced that a person who traveled to the area from New York became the first known COVID-19 case in Buncombe County.
One of the now three confirmed cases in actual residents had contact with that person, health officials announced. They became symptomatic on March 15 - the day they were tested. Officials say the individual has been in isolation since being tested, and all close contacts have been notified.
A second person to contract the virus had recently traveled out of the state. Their travel is being investigated as the source of their infection. Health officials say the individual became symptomatic on March 15, and tested two days later. They've since been isolated at their home, and all close contacts have been notified.
Health officials say the first individual to positively test for coronavirus has been in isolation since testing was performed. They've since been notified of their positive test result, and remain isolated in their home.
“We know that there is already community spread in North Carolina. It is critical that the public follow our guidance regarding social distancing and staying home when you are sick,” said County Interim Public Health Director Dr. Jennifer Mullendore.
Officials in the county are investigating any source of exposure, while also working to contact anyone who may have had close contact with the infected individual.
Over the course of two days, health officials say they've received results from over 100 COVID-19 tests performed in Buncombe County last week. Only one case has been identified through that round of tests thus far. Over 200 more tests are pending.
As of March 22 at 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 255 cases in the state.
