ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says some of its officers at the Buncombe County Detention Facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
BCSO says six detention officers are positive and following standard contact-tracing procedures as of Saturday evening. An additional 10 officers identified as close contacts are under quarantine along with the original four.
BCSO says that one detainee in the Buncombe Detention Facility tested positive. Additionally, none of the detainees were identified as close contacts with the four positive officers.
The office says they're working with county health leaders on contact tracing.
