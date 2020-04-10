GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Prisma Health officials announced that inpatient services will be suspended effective April 13, for Prisma Hillcrest and Baptist Easley hospitals.
Officials say this needs to be done in order to control the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that it is having on it's business operations.
Emergency departments, operating rooms, laboratory services and outpatient imaging are not affected by this service change and will remain open.
Officials say there is plenty inpatient capacity at other Prisma Upstate locations.
Patients currently getting treated at the two hospitals will be transferred to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital over the weekend.
