COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina says more students are beginning to cycle out of quarantine this week, with encouraging new data to show recoveries on the rise.
In an update released Friday, the university says the uptick in recoveries and the downturn in active COVID-19 cases is good news, as is the continued vigilance of the campus community to ensure they're protected. A look at the university's virus dashboard shows 2,124 people (both students and faculty) have recovered as of Thursday, September 17. There are still 170 active cases, a significant decrease from September 10's 501 active case count. Meanwhile, 29 new cases were reported on Thursday, September 17.
“We continue to see improvements in both our quarantine and testing capacity over the past week and anticipate additional progress in the coming days. Many students are beginning to cycle out of quarantine, and we’re appreciative of those who followed the safety protocols during what can be a challenging time. I remind our entire university community to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others—wear face coverings, practice social distancing, wash hands often and get tested," said university president Bob Caslen in a statement.
While most students have cycled out of quarantine, one house in the Greek Village is still under quarantine. All other houses previously in quarantine have cycled out.
The university says nasal swab and saliva-based testing will be widely available Monday through Friday at multiple locations on campus for students, faculty, and staff. The university says capacity outpaced demand and encourages the campus community to get tested. In addition to walk-up testing for students on Davis field, testing will be available for faculty and staff at 650 Lincoln, Drayton Hall and the Synovis building. Mobile teams also will visit multiple residence halls to make it more convenient possible for students to get tests. Testing schedules are available on the COVID-19 website.
The university has also leased a second hotel exclusively for quarantining students if need be: the Holiday Inn Express on Washington Street. Right now, no students are housed in the 90-room hotel, and only students under quarantine will be housed there, with access closely monitored. The university promises students in quarantine are provided an array of support to ensure their physical and emotional needs are met and that their academic progress in not hindered. This includes a dedicated healthcare coordinator, 24-hour access to mental health care, regularly delivered meals, online tutoring, and a peer-to-peer support program designed for those experiencing quarantine.
The university also notes there is expanded access to free COVID-19 testing to the Midlands community near campus through October 3. Two testing sites — Founders Park and Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. — will present the Midlands community with expanded capabilities to receive free COVID-19 testing immediately adjacent to campus. You must register in advance and present a printed voucher at the time of testing. For registration information and additional details about specific dates and times for your desired testing location, please visit www.doineedacovid19test.com.
