COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For fans of fall sports like football, the question of if fans could attend games in person during the COVID-19 pandemic has been slowly answered by teams and universities. On Thursday, the University of South Carolina says fans can attend in-person at Williams-Brice Stadium and other facilities, but at reduced capacity.
In a news release, the Gamecocks say all home events in Columbia will be allowed to host a limited amount of spectators via reduced seating capacity. This plan is approved for football, soccer, and volleyball facilities. U of SC cites Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order signed on July 29, 2020, saying stadiums and athletic facilities can re-open if they "can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce". To that end, U of SC has promised those events will have limited seating capacity based on the plan that was submitted and approved by the Department of Commerce.
So what will this look like for the Gamecocks? Williams-Brice Stadium will have seating capacity reduced to 20,000 available seats. Meanwhile, Eugene E. Stone III stadium, which hosts soccer, will see only 675 seats available, while the Carolina Volleyball Center will see 200 seats open for fans at home.
"We are extremely grateful for the hard work of Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their confidence in this plan," said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner.
As part of the game day operations plan, U of SC has promised they will implement SEC fan safety guidelines, including the requirement of wearing face coverings within athletics venues, physical distancing and various safety measures throughout the approved venues. Additionally, the university will discourage tailgating and prohibit the use of tents.
Other significant changes for home athletic events: mobile-only ticketing, meaning fans will need to have their phones handy to get in to the games. This does mean tickets can't be printed at home, nor will there be an option to buy a printed ticket booklet.
U of SC has promised more details are forthcoming for fans who want to attend games in person, along with student ticket distribution and parking information.
