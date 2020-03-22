(FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Forest Service announced Sunday that all campgrounds in North Carolina will be closed beginning Monday, March 23, as part of an effort to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
The announcement posted on their Facebook page includes the shuttering of campgrounds in western North Carolina until May 15 at least.
In western NC, the following campgrounds are affected:
Pisgah National Forest:
- Black Mountain Campground
- Briar Bottom Group Camp
- Carolina Hemlocks Campground
- Cove Creek Group Camp
- Curtis Creek Campground
- Davidson River Campground
- Harmon Den Horse Camp
- Kuykendall Group Camp
- Lake Powhatan Campground
- Mortimer Campground
- North Mills River Campground
- Sunburst Campground
- Wash Creek Horse Camp
- White Pines Group Camp
- Wolf Ford Horse Camp
Nantahala National Forest:
- Appletree Group Camp
- Balsam Lake Lodge
- Bristol Fields Horse Camp
- Cable Cove Campground
- Cheoah Point Campground
- Horse Cove Campground
- Jackrabbit Mountain Campground
- Kimsey Creek Group Camp
- Rattler Ford Group Camp
- Standing Indian Campground
- Swan Cabin
- Tsali Campground
- Van Hook Glade Campground
- Wine Spring Horse Camp
Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.