GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- United Way of Greenville County is sending $68,000 to six local agencies working to keep people housed and fed during the coronavirus outbreak.
The funding comes from their COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. The money was awarded as grants to Project Host, Mill Village Farms, Meals on Wheels, Harvest Hope, United Ministries, Safe Harbor and Miracle Hill.
Applicants had to show how the pandemic was impacting their ability to serve the community. Tim Brown, the vice president of adult ministries for Miracle Hill, said they’ve seen an increased demand for their services.
They had to cancel their annual fundraiser and sales are down at their thrift stores -- both significantly impact how much money is coming into the shelter.
The $10,000 grant they received from United Way will go toward buying cleaning supplies and food.
Brown said they appreciate any help they can get because they aren't expecting the need to go away.
“The fact that unemployment is starting to hit it’s going to place even more demand because we’re going to see more people who are at risk of losing their jobs and are going to be in a homeless situation," he said.
United Way of Greenville County is hoping this is just the first wave of grants. You can donate to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund here.
