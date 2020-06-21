CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group held a unity march today down Old Greenville Highway in Clemson Saturday with clemson police by their side.
They ended at Abel Baptist Church and shared words of inspiration with the crowd about the recent in custody deaths that prompted marches across the nation.
Then, they shared stories about their encounters with racism and how they can work together to fix it.
The youngest of them all led the way, marching for unity and fair treatment of all, despite your skin color.
Henry Young says, "it’s just too much too much. Somewhere we have to draw the line. We just have to come together as one. United. This is a unity march for everybody, all colors."
Henry Young organized this event and with the names of some of those who have died in police custody on his shirt, he says enough is enough.
Young believes, "we all need healing the community everybody needs healing."
That healing starts with change.
Curtis White says, "we want to make those changes and we want to make them together."
Together, they hope to work towards making everyone in the community live without fear, but have fairness, equal opportunity and equality and the police chief wants to help do just that.
Clemson Chief Jeffrey Stone says, "we wanted to let the community know that we support them. There have been a lot of terrible things that we’ve seen and that we certainly don’t agree with and we feel like the community needs to hear that we support them and everyone having a voice."
