COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina has officially canceled its in-person commencement ceremony that had already been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter sent to eligible graduates Sunday, university president Bob Caslen says the decision was made to cancel the ceremony after consulting with the Board of Trustees. The announcement was made to allow those considering traveling to Columbia time to adjust plans. The letter, however, did promise a virtual ceremony would continue as planned on the same date of August 8.
"I know this may come as a great disappointment to you and your family. When we announced the tentative ceremony last month, it was conditional on coronavirus infection levels remaining relatively low," Caslen's letter reads. "Unfortunately, South Carolina has experienced a marked increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our own public health experts do not believe it is safe to host a large in-person gathering because of the increased risk of transmission."
The virtual ceremony on August 8 will be viewable to graduates and the general public on the university's website started at 12 p.m. Eastern time that day. The names of each graduate will be displayed and read during the ceremony. More details can be found here.
You can read Caslen's full letter at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.