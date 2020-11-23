COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina released a new required testing program for students, faculty, and staff during the 2021 spring semester.
According to the university's website, there will be a January return to campus testing, required proofs of tests, and monthly testing.
The university said the following members must demonstrate proof of a COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus in January:
- Students living in university-owned or -leased housing
- Students registered for at least one face-to-face or hybrid course as determined by the Registrar on Dec. 15
- Incoming first year students, transfer students and change of campus students who will be residing in campus housing or registered for at least one face-to-face or hybrid course
- All faculty and staff reporting to campus for work
- Students, faculty or staff wishing to access campus resources
According to the school's guidelines, students, faculty, and staff who fall into the above categories will be required to be tested once every 30 days throughout the semester.
The university encourages students whose permanent residences are local, students who live in local off-campus apartments, and faculty and staff to take advantage of the campus testing available to meet these requirements.
Free on-campus testing will be available Monday through Friday from Jan. 18 through the rest of the spring semester.
To read the spring 2021 testing information guidelines in its entirety, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.