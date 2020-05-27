COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beginning in June, the University of South Carolina will expect everyone on campus to wear or have handy a face covering on the flagship Columbia campus.
In a message posted by president Bob Caslen, the university says as the campus begins a phased re-opening next week and after discussions with healthcare experts and other campus leaders, the face covering requirement was approved and will become effective on June 1.
Here's what the university is expecting of all people on campus, and how they plan on helping:
- Everyone is expected to wear a face covering whenever physical distancing of six feet or more is difficult, or if the risk of infection is high
- The university will provide a washable, reusable covering for every student, staff member, and faculty member
- Coverings will be required at Student Health Services, the Thomas Cooper Library, the Russell House, and in all classrooms
- Students and employees should carry a face covering of their choice at all times to be prepared for other environments where a covering is required (as designated by the university) or otherwise highly recommended
- Employees who can't wear a mask will need to contact supervisors
- Students with health conditions that make wearing face coverings risky need to register with the Student Disabilities Resource Center, and accommodations will be made
"Put simply, we wear face coverings in order to protect others, and as Gamecocks we pledge to demonstrate concern for others," Caslen's message reads. "The research is clear: an infected person wearing a face covering may reduce the spread of COVID-19 to others. It could be easy to assume that you don’t need to wear a face covering if you feel fine, but we all know that asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 could unknowingly spread the virus to those around them."
Caslen also said social distancing protocols will be implemented, more hand sanitizing stations will be installed, high-touch areas on campus will be disinfected, and testing for all returning students and employees will be provided. Those returning in the summer can be tested on June 1 and 2 at Colonial Life Arena from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for free, and you need to bring your Carolina ID and health insurance card. Expect another announcement from the university for more details prior to June 1.
"It is incumbent upon all of us to prioritize the safety of our community as we gradually return to campus over the next few months. The new normal is upon us, and I know we will work together for the greater good and enjoy being back together on this campus we all love," Caslen said in closing.
