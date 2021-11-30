COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina says employees on federal contact are required to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18, 2022.
The university says this policy will be a requirement for all full-time and part-time faculty and staff as well as student employees who fall under the following categories:
- Employees working on or directly named on a federal contract, even if they work remotely.
- Employees who work in connection or support a federal contract in any way (e.g., human resources, legal, business administrators, research administration, facilities workers, etc.) even if they work remotely.
- Employees working in the same location or interacting with people in #1 and #2 above, including those working and/or meeting regularly (including teaching) in the same buildings. Employees are considered working in the same location if they share a workplace and/or if they may interact in common areas such as lobbies, elevators and stairwells, meeting rooms, break rooms and parking garages.
UofSC says employees must complete the vaccination process by Jan. 4. This means those getting vaccinated will need to meet these requirements:
- Moderna: first does by Dec. 7, 2021; second dose by Jan. 4, 2022
- Pfizer: first dose by Dec. 14, 2021; second dose by Jan. 4, 2022
- Johnson & Johnson: single dose by Jan. 4, 2022
Employees can apply for approval for a medical religious exemption before Jan. 4, 2022, according to the school.
The university says this new policy is in compliance with the White House's executive order on requiring vaccinations for all federal employees.
For more information, click here.
