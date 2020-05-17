COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina is making major changes to its Fall 2020 calendar as administration tries to adapt to concerns with the novel coronavirus.
In a message posted online Sunday evening, president Bob Caslen says the Future Planning Group recommended that Fall Break for this semester be cancelled, and that face-to-face instruction be ended after Thanksgiving Break. Per Caslen, the new schedule meets requirements for federal financial aid and for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
Here's what the Fall semester will look like this year:
- Classes begin August 20
- Labor Day (September 7) will be a Remote Class Day. Classes will be held online and is asynchronous for all classes
- Fall Break, previously scheduled for October 15 and 16, will be cancelled, and class will be held on those days
- November 3 is general election day, and will be a remote class day. Similar to Labor Day, classes will be held online and is asynchronous
- Thanksgiving Break is November 25 through 29. All face-to-face instruction will end on November 24.
- November 30 and December 1 are remote class days
- December 2-4 are Reading Days
- December 7-14 is the Final Exam period
Caslen says cancelling fall break, while likely to make students upset, is done so to prevent jeopardizing the continuation of the fall semester should the virus persist as a threat. Further, remote learning after Thanksgiving break was decided upon based on what Caslen says is the "best current modeling", which predicts a spike in COVID-19 at the beginning of December, likely coinciding with the traditional flu season.
"I realize that students and faculty look forward to getting away and recharging in the middle of the semester, and I appreciate that many of you will not be pleased with the decision to cancel Fall Break. These changes are part of the new normal that all of us must embrace as we return to campus for work and study, and they are necessary for us to successfully resume in-person instruction. Most importantly, they reflect our top priority: your health, safety and wellbeing," Caslen's post reads.
