SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jack McBride is just like any other Boy Scout. He's always trying to find a way to serve his community and prove his worth as an Eagle Scout.
And this Simpsonville teen had the perfect idea amidst COVID-19: honoring healthcare workers.
On Thursday, dozens of first responders and Boy Scouts drove by Hillcrest Hospital in a parade to thank the front line healthcare heroes fighting the pandemic. They carried balloons and signs to thank those doctors and nurses, who stood outside to wave back at the parade, some with tears in their eyes.
"It's uplifting to us because some days you work to the bone, working hard so it's just uplifting," said Jennifer Parker, a nurse for Hillcrest Hospital. "My kids love the fire trucks. They love that someone is here to cheer on their mom."
"They are right up there, even more nurses that couldn't come down," said Joan Arnold. "It's just really moving for them when they are in a sticky situation being at the hospital."
It's a gesture McBride knew would mean a lot, so he started organizing it, thinking it could even help make him an Eagle Scout.
"They protect us when we're sick and down and we come to them," he said. "And they are the ones putting their lives on the line."
McBride has been in scouts since he was in first grade and lots of his fellow scouts showed up, socially-distanced, to show their support.
"I think it's great that so many people are here to honor our health care workers," said Cooper Cruce, another Boy Scout.
"Our patients are the heroes, they are the ones that get us up to come here," said Arnold. "They are our heroes."
