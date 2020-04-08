MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) An Upstate, women-owned small business created a fun way for community members to not only help out local businesses, but contribute to the fight against coronavirus.
Signatures Apparel says they've built a website for members of the Greenville community to shop and purchase Greenville inspired t-shirts, with $5 of every sale going straight to United Way of Greenville's COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The shirts include phrases like, "Keep Calm and Keep Working" and "#GreenvilleStrong."
The business says they're working with the City of Greenville, The Local Greenville and greenville360, among others, to help contribute to the cause.
Check out their designs here.
