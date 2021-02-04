ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spreading love and cheer to those most vulnerable in our community - the elderly.
At least, that’s what Kay Bishop hopes. She’s the owner of Inflatable Dreams Events. Bishop’s company is taking part of a nationwide initiative called #adoptagrandparent.
For every grandparent adopted, a balloon buddy will be given to White Oak Manor in Spartanburg for that resident, on Valentine’s Day. The facility has 37 residents and 17 have been adopted so far.
We spoke with Bishop about why she wanted to participate in the movement.
“I have a great aunt that lives in North Carolina, and we went to visit her in a nursing home. We had to look through the window and talk to her through the phone. So, I just thought this has to be going on everywhere,” she said.
It’s no secret the coronavirus pandemic upended the normal way of life for many due to state mandated visitor restrictions. The residents are isolated from their family and friends, which is tough to deal with.
If you would like to adopted a grandparent click here to register:
