GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) While Americans have begun stocking up on supplies and initiating social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, several charities are finding themselves in need of assistance through volunteer work and donations.
Charities here in the Upstate say their stock of sanitary supplies and food is dwindling. They're also seeking anyone who is willing to volunteer to help others who may not be able to get supplies for themselves.
Miracle Hill Ministries says their homeless shelters are need toilet paper, disinfectant cleaning supplies, and food. Anyone with extra supplies they wish to donate to the organization can do so at 725 Keith Drive in Greenville.
Harvest Food bank in Greenville is also making some adjustments to curb COVID-19 concerns, such as moving their emergency food pantry services outdoors.
"Those in need of food assistance are asked to extend patience as we make this change," the charity said.
While they move their to outdoor locations, Harvest Hope is asking anyone who is willing to help be a crisis volunteer. These people must be at least 15 years old, and able to lift up to 15 pounds.
The shifts last about two hours, so volunteers would need to be physically able to stand for that period of time. The two shifts are from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Anyone interested may sign up here.
Can't volunteer? Harvest Hope is also asking for any donations that will help families, children and seniors in need. Non-perishables can be dropped off at 2818 White Horse Road, or donated through their Amazon Wishlist.
Monetary donations will also be accepted online, or sent to PO Box 451, Columbia, SC 29202.
