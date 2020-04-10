SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cars lined up and rolled through a parking lot to get bags and bags of blessings.
“Basically just drive-by and tell us how many families they’re picking up for,” Earl Harris said.
For Harris, it’s just an honor to help.
“We know that people are in need and we care,” he said.
It’s why he’s the chairman of the Food Pantry Ministry at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Simpsonville. The pantry is now a drive-through grocery pick-up because of social distancing due to the coronavirus.
“We made a change in our process due to the virus,” Harris said.
Volunteers used to check names from a list, now with lay-offs and pay-cuts, there’s more of a need in the community. Harris says since the spread of the virus they’ve seen a 20 percent increase in traffic.
So, a request for food and a driver’s word, gets a driver through the free checkout line.
“We just drop the food in their car, they don’t get out,” Harris said.
Melinda Smith is a member of the church.
“I feel blessed and highly favored,” Smith said.
Even though the coronavirus changed how we all go about our day, she says her faith is unmoved.
“I just thank God for my church to be able to be a blessing to the community,” she said.
Inside the bags is a variety of food.
“Milk, cheese, eggs, bread, pasta, rice, canned goods,” Harris said.“It’s a good feeling to see that some people who may otherwise struggle will have something.”
Harris, the chairman believes he and volunteers are really just servants, like Christ.
“He gave His life out of love for us they we may live and it’s our responsibility is to do good work.”
