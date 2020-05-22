GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - President Donald Trump has deemed churches and other houses of worship essential and is now calling on them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus.
He made it clear that governors should follow his request or else he will "override" them.
Todd Jones is the music pastor at Morningside Baptist Church. Last weekend they held their first in person services since the coronavirus. Still, he hasn't been able to use his passions in the church, leading music during worship.
"We didn't sing and for me being the music pastor was the strangest thing," Jones said. "We did some humming together and we had an interpreter up on stage that we typically use for our deaf community and he taught us how to sign some hymns like 'Truth and Obey."'
They say right now singing is just too risky to the congregation, but they are being proactive, the choir is all spaced out and certain pews are blocked off for everyone to be several feet apart.
"We didn't pass anything around, we didn't pass any papers out," Jones said. "We didn't pass an offering plate, we did have offering boxes out. You can see those near the exits of the building."
They are used to seeing around a thousand people in their main service, but last week it was just 400 with many still worried about the spread.
Jones said even though things are different, church and faith have and always play an essential role in people's lives.
"The ability to trust in God and his care, our pastor has preached on being free from fear over the last couple of months so it's good to know there is someone in control we can't see, who is in charge of the things we can see."
Larry Romero, the pastor of Foundations of Faith said time and time again, churches and congregations are a pillar, especially in uncertain times like these.
"If you look at religious history worldwide, but especially in this country when there's been an instance of a national crisis people are drawn to the spiritual side of our existence," Romero said. "There have many revivals that have occurred in the country in the last 200 years."
He said churches were packed right after 9-11 and more people are turning to faith now as well. Many are doing it from home while watching streamed services, but Trump is urging all states to open up their houses of worship and return to normal.
