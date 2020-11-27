GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scott Bailey of Paul Davis Restoration says electrostatic sprayers were initially designed for the agriculture industry, but he ordered several as soon as he knew Covid would become a major threat.
“The technology seemed to me to be the most efficient way to apply disinfectant,“ Bailey told fox Carolina.
He says traditional sprayers will get the surfaces, but not the cracks and crevices, and everything in between and underneath, that we touch.
“Employers are trying to keep their customers and their employees safe,“ he explained.
That’s why he says this technology is perfect to fight COVID-19 – especially on a weekend like this one.
“When the droplets come out of the sprayer, they are electrically charged,” Bailey explained. “They are positively charged, and our world is negatively charged.”
“It magnetizes it,” added Bruce Ko, President of the Greenville County branch of Paul Davis. “It goes to every little space that’s open and cleans it,“ he added.
He also says, they are now getting calls daily.
“We get a call from the companies or businesses that are concerned about affected areas, and then we dispatch within 60 minutes,“ Ko said.
He and Bailey say the charge droplets are 900 times smaller than that of traditional sprayers, and 75 times heavier than gravity.
“We will have a Tyvek suit on; my guys will have all the PPE that’s required,“ Ko said. “Fifteen to twenty minutes later, folks can go back inside and re-open their business”
He says this helps keep the local economy going, and saves lives.
