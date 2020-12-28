NOTE: Claims made in the following article have not been confirmed by the FDA
STARR, SC (FOX Carolina)- A new tool on the frontlines of the pandemic could be in our own backyards. It’s a mask one Upstate company claims can kill coronavirus on contact.
USA Masks LLC, located in Starr, is manufacturing the masks and teaming up with a powerhouse company called Ascend Performance Materials.
“As a parent, as a grandparent and a great grandparent, I want to do everything I can to protect my family,” said Dan Booker, the owner of Booker Associates LLC and USA Masks.
He said the masks are not FDA approved yet, however they’re in the process of being examined. For now, he said they remain Berry compliant.
”Not only is it filtering the particles but it’s actually killing the coronavirus as soon as it comes in contact within that mask,” Booker said.
Ascend Performance Materials said it’s had over 500 tests completed by third party laboratories, showing its effectiveness in killing viruses and bacteria on contact.
Booker explains the company reached out to him back in May, explaining their creation. It’s a technology that puts zinc ions into a fabric they call Acteev Protect.
According to a recent study completed by the University of Cambridge and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai at the request of Ascend Performance Materials, “These fibers may thus confer broad-spectrum viral inactivation properties to PPE and complement existing PPE by reducing the risk of respiratory virus transmission even further.”
“That technology stays within the fabric. It’s not washed off it’s not gonna flake off or come off in anyway you can use the mask over and over again because it’s hand washable,” Booker said.
The masks are three layers made up of nylon. Booker said his company started distributing back in August.
“They blow it onto a big huge drum that rolls out and turns it into a fabric,” Booker said.
If you’re interested in learning more about these masks you can find the link here.
