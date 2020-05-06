MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A partnership between Signatures Apparel and the City of Greenville seems to be paying of pretty well.
The company started selling shirts, inspired by Greenville as a community, last month. The purpose is to raise money for COVID-19 relief. So far, more than 200 t-shirts have been sold. It's a mission to help those hurting.
"We’ve been extreme successful, and it’s been fantastic keeping jobs going here at Signatures as well as contributing to our community,” said Jennifer Paradis, owner and CEO of Signatures Apparel.
The shirts range from $11 to $15 in price. Initially, the company was donating $5 from each sale to United Way of Greenville. However, this week the ante has been upped.
“We’re going to add an additional few dollars. So, this week, it’s eight dollars per shirt will be donated. And we’re also doing a company match,” said Paradis. “So, we’re currently over a thousand dollars that we’re going to be contributing to United Way.”
In addition to shirts, the company has also produced face masks for the city, local businesses, and companies across the nation.
“The goal is just to contribute to the community it everyone is evolving so quick. Every day is something new since we started on this roller coaster,” she said.
This is the last week to purchase a shirt. You can click here to purchase.
