GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Paul Holzberger says that meeting a fictional dictator was never something he thought would happen to him.
“I was surprised, very surprised, I was going to be in the movie,” he told FOX Carolina.
He has an employee at Halloween Highway in Greenville, and as it turns out, also a master of disguise.
“The whole skit was that he was trying to disguise himself because he was in trouble or something,” Paul said of the star of the movie, Sacha Baron Cohen.
Baron Cohen, as his famous character Borat, visited the store to film part of the upcoming “Borat 2” movie. Paul says he knew Baron Cohen had his own bizarre brand of comedy, but nothing could have prepared him for the day of.
“We walked all along different areas of the store, looking at different costumes; he was asking these weird questions and stuff,“ Holzberger said.
At one point in the wigs section, Paul says Borat even relayed a whole monologue about having his mother get mauled by a bear.
“Just crazy,“ he said. “I mean the whole thing was just crazy. I just kind of played along and went with it. Go with the flow.”
The movie didn’t just film inside the store. The associated press says other locations in the upstate were used. Paul says he had no idea the trailer would drop yesterday, with him in it.
“I had family call me and say ‘ I didn’t know you were going to be on the trailer,’ and I’m like ‘I didn’t know exactly myself,’ so I’m throwing you in the loop,” Holzberger exclaimed.
Fresh off his newfound fame, Paul says he just wants to keep working. But isn’t ruling out a possible career change
“Not unless somebody gives me a call,” he said. “But you never know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.