GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We've seen the pandemic take its toll on the economy, social gatherings and even mental health. But could it also be impacting your teeth?
Dentists say they're seeing a huge uptick with problems inside your mouth and unfortunately Carolina patients are no exception.
One local dentist tells us many patients are clenching their jaw and may not even know it.
"We’ve had a lot more cases of fractured teeth, grinding, clenching, popping crowns, breaking crowns, breaking implant crowns, jaw pain and joint pain, I haven’t seen it this bad in my entire career," Dr. Linda Bridges said.
Dr. Bridges has been in practice at Southeastern Dental for 19 years and said she's never seen a single year have such an impact on people's teeth. She and other dentists are pointing the finger at the pandemic, causing our stress to be taken out on our teeth.
"They'll think it's a migraine or they're having headaches but most people I tell that I see evidence of them grinding, they don't even realize they're doing it," Dr. Bridges said.
The American Dental Association says its seen a 59% in grinding, a 55% increase in broken teeth and a 25% increase in cavities just this year.
"I see between 1 to 4 patients a day who have cracked, broken or fractured teeth. I’ve never seen anything like it," Dr. Bridges said.
She suggests doing facial exercises, focusing solely one what part of your face at a time. You should work to fully relax each section it until you get to the bottom of your face. Dr. Bridges adds keeping your jaw open is critical. She said a patient can even use their clean fingers to gradually add one finger and then other to open their mouth farther. Even using a sugar free mint or lollipop can help keep your mouth slightly ajar. In extreme cases, an occlusal guard is needed.
Dr. Bridges said she's prescribed more guard in October than she has in two years. She adds if patients really start to focus on their teeth, they'll find they tend to clench when they're driving, or in front of the computer.
