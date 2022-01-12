LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 announced some schools will shift to eLearning starting Thursday due to staffing shortages.
The district said the following schools are switching to virtual because they have reached a "critical point" where the district can't provide safe educational experiences due to the high percentage of staff members absences required to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure:
- Ford Elementary School
- Gray Court-Owings School
- Hickory Tavern School
- Laurens Elementary School
- Laurens Middle School
- Laurens District 55 High School
Schools will be closed for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday Monday, Jan. 17. All schools will transition back to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, said the district.
We're told principals will meet with staff members of these schools to provide all information needed to ensure learning will continue at home. Teachers will be guided to send computers home and posting assignments online through Google Classroom. Paper assignments will be available to those without internet access. Student Nutrition will send meals home tomorrow with students at the schools mentioned above for the remainder of the week.
The district mentioned the custodial staff will clean school buildings thoroughly during this time.
