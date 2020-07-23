GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Camilla Bakos says she’s grateful she has a dream job, which is a being a mother to one-year-old River, and two-month-old Adam.
“It is hands downs the best job. it is the hardest job, but it is so worth it,” Bakos said.
However, COVID-19 hit during her pregnancy and she had concerns about breastfeeding Adam and keeping her family safe.
“I firmly believe that breast milk is the best thing for a baby’s gut and it’s the best thing, the best way for a mom and baby to bond,” she said.
Bakos doesn’t socialize much and only few family members and friends visit.
“My family has been so good about washing their hands and just respecting our wishes,” she said.
Dr. Maya Powers says it’s good to take precautions.
“In those first two to four weeks when visitors come in addition to washing their hands, they should wear a mask as well when they hold a baby,” Powers said.
She’s a pediatrician and the medical director of the Breastfeeding Center of Greenville.
“If moms can breastfeed we definitely want them to breastfeed as often and for as long as they can,” Powers said. “Thus far, studies have not suggested that the coronavirus can be transmitted through breast milk.”
But, if a mother has COVID-19 symptoms, Powers says she should wear a mask while she breastfeeds and pumps.
“Every time they breastfeed they have to wash their hands well, wear a mask, breastfeed baby like they normally would and then hand the baby off to another caregiver,” Powers said.
Bakos says she overcame her fears and concerns through faith and suits up everyday or her dream job.
“I feel very confidant that anything that he might catch, wasn’t going to be as serious because he was having good antibodies in breast milk,” she said.
