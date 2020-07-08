DHEC's Public Health Laboratory currently has a turn around time of about 72 results from the time a specimen is received at the Public Health Laboratory to when the specimen is tested and the results are provided back to the health care provider who submitted the sample.
DHEC can't speak to the specifics of private labs that are performing COVID-19 testing in the state, although it us our understanding that their turnaround times for results has increased due to the increase in testing. Hospitals and health care providers can have contracts in place that require them to send specimens to a specific lab for testing.
Testing has skyrocketed with thousands of samples being tested daily, but increased testing, means longer wait times for results.
"Trying to isolate yourself is still recommended as much as possible," said Dr. Stephen Jones.
However, that can be tricky for those living with other people under one roof.
"If you have a spare bedroom in your home, you would maybe try to quarantine yourself there," said Jones. "You would want to wear a mask to cover up any respiratory droplets that you may be coughing."
The CDC says if you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might be, Try to keep six feet between yourself and other members of your household. You should eat separately from the rest of the family and surfaces in the house should be regularly disinfected.
Jones said some people are sending family members to stay elsewhere, but there are some risks with that as well. Especially with some test results now taking more than a week to get back.
"The problem is you sometimes don't know when you're infected so you could potentially be infected with the illness and then unknowingly go to spread it when you live with someone else," Jones said.
