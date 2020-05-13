MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate doctor is taking on a new mission during these uncertain times. Dr. Joy Hudson works with patients all day and then goes home to sew masks for them.
She said she wants to be armed and ready for any patients that don't have them.
Many doctors offices are still seeing people afraid to walk in, worried they will be exposed to the virus, so she's helping to keep everyone's mind at peace by providing homemade masks.
Hudson sees patients daily, greeting them the same way, with gloves and her trusty mask. But when her office, Proactive MD, opened back up she noticed a problem, that she could quickly solve.
"We are asking every patient that comes in to wear a mask, I felt like to ask them to do something but not provide a solution for them, and because I like to sew, I decided to make masks," Hudson said.
She's already made about 300 masks. She said she can knock one out in just about ten minutes.
It's her way of making them feel comfortable, especially for those who don't have a mask.
"I think when people are making tough decisions, if we make it easier for them to make the right decision then they will be more likely to do the right thing," Hudson said. "So I feel strongly about if everyone wore a mask, then we could all protect each other."
So while others are stressing, she's busy sewing, using old quilting fabric she already at home.
"It is a double layered fabric, it has wiring in the nose for a tight fit," Hudson said. "It uses a parachute cord to attach it with a slip knot to tighten."
She got her inspiration from a video, all the way from the Czech Republic.
"It's one of my coping mechanisms and it keeps me busy," Hudson said. "I want to feel like I'm helping and it's something I enjoy. I've always enjoyed sewing."
