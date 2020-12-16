Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The first rounds of the COVID-19 have been administered across the nation. Here in South Carolina, December 15, 2020 has been referred to as "V-Day" by healthcare officials with Prisma Health, it's the day some front-line workers were vaccinated against the coronavirus.
"This vaccine is critically important, but it has long terms affects that we will have to wait to see," said Dr. Jessica Hobbs with Prisma.
Which has been a concern echoed across the country.
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson spoke with an Allergist at Allergic Disease & Asthma Center who says his office has been inundated with calls wondering if the vaccine is safe, especially for people with allergies. According to Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento, those with severe cases of anaphylaxis to insects, food or other medications are no more likely than the general public to have an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, he says an allergy to a specific ingredient in the vaccine itself could cause issues.
"Most likely it's the PEG or polyethylene glycol; that if the patient has been exposed or is sensitive to PEG should not be getting this COVID-19 [vaccine]," said Dr. Sarmiento.
It's suggested by the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be administered to individuals with a known history of severe allergic reaction to polyethylene glycol because it can cause anaphylaxis.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control there's always a chance for side effects with vaccination but are typically minor.
Dr. Sarmiento says normally when reactions happen to vaccinations, it's within the first 20 to 30 minutes after injection.
During that time, you should be observed by medical staff.
"Make sure that they get it at a facility that can handle allergic reactions like anaphylaxis; that they have epinephrine, they have antihistamine," he said.
Health officials feel herd immunity is the best way to beat the coronavirus pandemic but not just with person-to-person infection. Dr. Sarmiento stresses the vaccine will play a major role in this deadly fight of making sure our health stays protected.
"Anyone 16 and up should get it (the vaccination)," according to Dr. Sarmiento.
But parents should reconsider if they are thinking of having a small child get the vaccination. A doctor from Prisma Health says "currently it's not recommended for small children, we just have too few data on the safety."
The only approved FDA COVID-19 vaccine is from Pfizer-BioNTech.
If you are considering vaccination or have questions, then reach out to your healthcare provider for counsel if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.