(FOX Carolina) - Throughout the day you can find Jack Cleland washing his hands and putting on his mask. The pediatrician said those are steps most people should be taking.
"The recommendation is for them to cover their face," Cleland said. "The purpose of that is to keep people from coughing on you, sneezing on you, some people will spit a little bit when they are talking."
The mask just acts as a barrier, protecting you from a dangerous droplets, but he said with children under two, a mask can actually make things worse.
"When you are dealing with children, it becomes a safety issue," Cleland said. "You've got things wrapped around their neck, but they are not going to wash their hands before they touch their mask."
"Therefore, I've seen kids that have tried to wear them. They'll pick them up, rub it on the floor and put it right back on their face."
Doctors said they've also seen adults not wearing their masks correctly and said it's leading to the recent spike in cases.
"If it's a cloth mask, what we are recommending is that it's a multi layer mask if at all possible," said Saria Saccocio, MD. "The layers keep the virus from spreading and get through the next layer of filter. So we recommend you wash those masks regularly."
Doctors also recommend folding and storing masks in a certain way when you're done wearing them.
"You want to take your mask and kind of fold it down," said Cleland. "You don't want to just lay it anywhere or roll it up and stick it in your pocket, you want to make sure that the outside part stays on the outside."
They said paper masks should just be thrown away after every use and also recommend washing your hands before and after removing the mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.