GREENVILLE, S.C, (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate doctors are helping families remember loved ones who have passed away from the Coronavirus, by launching a website which allows people to pay tribute to family members.
Greenville-based doctors, Rebecca Heiss and Dermot Jevens said they wanted to put a name to a number by giving victims a voice and a place where loved ones can share their stories.
Heiss and Jevens launched mourningamerica.org two weeks ago, and already have 325 names listed on the website.
Since public and private memorial services are being restricted, the couple decided to start an online community for people to mourn family members lost due to COVID-19.
”We know grieving without a family and without a community is so difficult," Dr. Rebecca Heiss said, "These are the most difficult times that people can experience and now you’re experiencing it isolated.”
The website is free to any user and allows families to share stories and pictures of loved ones who have passed away.
