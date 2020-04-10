Mourning America website

Mourning America website

 (Courtesy: Mourning America)

GREENVILLE, S.C, (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate doctors are helping families remember loved ones who have passed away from the Coronavirus, by launching a website which allows people to pay tribute to family members. 

Greenville-based doctors, Rebecca Heiss and Dermot Jevens said they wanted to put a name to a number by giving victims a voice and a place where loved ones can share their stories.

Heiss and Jevens launched mourningamerica.org two weeks ago, and already have 325 names listed on the website.

"There is this massively rising number that just seems to keep growing and growing and growing on the TV screen, and in reality, that number represents real people out there and real lives," Dr. Dermot Jevens said.

Since public and private memorial services are being restricted, the couple decided to start an online community for people to mourn family members lost due to COVID-19.

”We know grieving without a family and without a community is so difficult," Dr. Rebecca Heiss said, "These are the most difficult times that people can experience and now you’re experiencing it isolated.”

The website is free to any user and allows families to share stories and pictures of loved ones who have passed away.

“If they’ve lost a loved one they can very easily bring a picture to the website and upload their story and then, friends and family can come along and share their stories," Dr. Jevens said.
 
We have the link to the website below. You can also follow the project on Facebook and on Instagram.
Mourning America

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.