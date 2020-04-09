GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You don't get another chance to turn five years old, but like many birthdays, little Beatrice had to find a new way to celebrate during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to her mom, Jami Temple, Beatrice took the hard reality in stride, and the family worked up a plan so the whole neighborhood could celebrate, all while socially distancing of course. Beatrice's grandparents worked up a plan to get the neighbors in Tuscan Woods to set up shop outside, and the birthday princess herself made the rounds while on a float towed behind a van, complete with birthday decorations! Beatrice herself sat atop her throne, shooting candy out of a pink and gold sparkled cannon, all while wearing a mermaid costume, regal gloves, and her crown!
Jami says this was a great opportunity for Beatrice to use her birthday to spread joy during the outbreak, and it's evident her neighbors loved the celebration!
