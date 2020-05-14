ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Split Creek Farm in Anderson has been in operation for 40 years and a Grade A dairy for 30 of them. With products like goat milk, goat cheese, yogurt, and fudge, the owners tell us 70% of their income comes from selling to restaurants.
“We're a year round dairy so we're producing cheese all year round and the biggest part of our business is wholesale to restaurants”, Sandra Coffman, co-owner said.
99% of their business involves sales to high-end restaurants in Greenville, Charleston, and Georgia, many of which did not offer takeout options when they were shut down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everything sort of came to a screeching halt," Coffman said.
Split Creek Farm says it costs about $1,800 per week to feed the goats with grain. With more than 300 mouths to feed, they admit they're struggling.
“They still need to eat, they still need to be fed, they still need to be milked, because they're our #1 priority," Coffman said.
Coffman is asking for the community to place orders for their products online. You can do so at this link. She also says the best way to support local farms like hers is to eat at local restaurants that use farm-to-table goods, like the ones offered at Split Creek Farm.
