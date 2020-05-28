GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate Healthcare Coalition will be offering free tests for COVID-19 next week, and just about anyone can take advantage of the testing.

The coalition says they're partnering with its partners, volunteer organizations, county agencies, and SC DHEC to make this possible, allowing for more testing to be conducted to help in tracking and suppressing the virus.

Tests are free for anyone ages 12 and up at the Greenville Convention Center on Exposition Drive. The site will be active from June 1 through June 5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. You don't need an appointment or a physician order for this drive-thru site, where you will remain in your car for the entire process.