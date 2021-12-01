GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health, AnMed Health and Bon Secours released statements regarding their vaccine requirements on Wednesday.
Prisma Health officials said they are suspending their Covid-19 team member vaccine requirement. They added that they will continue to monitor the situation and comply with all federal requirements.
AnMed Health officials announced that while they encourage staff members to receive the vaccination, they will not suspend or remove unvaccinated employees.
Bon Secures stated that despite the recent ruling, they are proceeding with their plan to meet the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) requirement for health care workers to be fully vaccinated by January 4. They added that Exemptions will be considered for medical contraindications or a sincerely held religious belief.
These statements came after a U.S. District Judge issued a preliminary injunction, which affected South Carolina and other states, to block the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services emergency regulation to require all healthcare employees to be vaccinated.
If facilities didn’t comply with the emergency regulation, they would have been cut out of Medicare and Medicaid programs, according to officials.
